Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

