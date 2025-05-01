Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.