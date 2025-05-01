Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $1.98 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in EQT by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in EQT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

EQT Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EQT opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

