15,119 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

