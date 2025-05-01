Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,543,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,875,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $169.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.