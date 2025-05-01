Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,374 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $213,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.60.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.59 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

