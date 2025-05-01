Triumph Capital Management Purchases 4,776 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

