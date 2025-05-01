Triumph Capital Management Has $430,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

