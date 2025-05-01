LGT Financial Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

