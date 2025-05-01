FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

