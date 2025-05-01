Parvin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,428 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.3 %

TRMB opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

