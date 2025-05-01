4,000 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 89,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corning by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Corning by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.