Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.21.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $463.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

