Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

