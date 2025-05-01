FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $248.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

