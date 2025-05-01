FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.58 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

