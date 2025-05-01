Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 446,057 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 278,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 956.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 239,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

