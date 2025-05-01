Bison Wealth LLC Has $546,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

