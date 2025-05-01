750 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RSG opened at $251.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $251.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

