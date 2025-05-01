Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $131.33 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $131,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $399.58 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

