Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

AVGO opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18. The firm has a market cap of $904.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

