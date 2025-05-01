Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.45 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

