Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

CVX opened at $136.08 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

