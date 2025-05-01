Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.060-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.