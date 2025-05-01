Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $163.69 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,837 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $163,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

