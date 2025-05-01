Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New $45.30 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,411.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,344.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.