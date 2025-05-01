Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,132 shares of company stock worth $2,112,706 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,786,000 after buying an additional 1,328,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $181,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

