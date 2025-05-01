24,150 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.