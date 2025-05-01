Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $181.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.50% of Lennar worth $181,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

Lennar stock opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

