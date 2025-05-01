Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $349.39 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,393,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.74% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

