Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Workday worth $121,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $658,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $251.78.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

