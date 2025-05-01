Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $554,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,895,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

