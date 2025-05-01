McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,703 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $303,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $712.73 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.61.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

