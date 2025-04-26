Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $884.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $839.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.