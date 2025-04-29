Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 57,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

