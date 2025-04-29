Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 36.0% increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 125.53 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.61. Mobius Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107.70 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.01 ($2.00). The company has a market cap of £145.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.04% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.