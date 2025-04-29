Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BIRG stock opened at GBX 10.68 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.62. The company has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.62 ($0.17).

Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.

