Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
Shares of BIRG stock opened at GBX 10.68 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.62. The company has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.62 ($0.17).
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
