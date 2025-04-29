Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – April 28th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and SPS Commerce are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.90. 7,792,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,792,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.31. 4,171,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,566,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.37 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,011.75. 95,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $986.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $874.98 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 374,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

Featured Stories