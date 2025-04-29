Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Down 76.5% in April

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
