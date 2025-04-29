Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 75.8%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Shares of Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Integrated Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.85.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140 billion for the quarter.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

