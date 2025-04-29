Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $296.77 million for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.80-5.05 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROCK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 20,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

