Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Issues Earnings Results

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (134.80) (($1.81)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%.

Mobico Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MCG traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.52 ($0.44). 13,739,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.89. Mobico Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.15 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

