Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Issues Earnings Results

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (134.80) (($1.81)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%.
Mobico Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of MCG traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.52 ($0.44). 13,739,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.89. Mobico Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.15 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £199.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60.
Mobico Group Company Profile
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
