Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16), Zacks reports. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Spotify Technology updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 6.8 %

SPOT opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $280.37 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.33 and a 200-day moving average of $509.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.26.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

