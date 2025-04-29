Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16), Zacks reports. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Spotify Technology updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 6.8 %

SPOT opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $280.37 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.33 and a 200-day moving average of $509.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.