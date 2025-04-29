American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.350-10.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.28 and its 200-day moving average is $201.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

