Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Honeywell International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.200-10.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.700 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Honeywell International stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.