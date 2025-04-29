Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

