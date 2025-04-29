Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Posts Earnings Results

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of YZCAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
