Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Posts Earnings Results

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of YZCAY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

