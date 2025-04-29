Best Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 28th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Pfizer, and GE Vernova are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,144. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.21 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $17.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $928.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $838.68 and its 200-day moving average is $967.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $253.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.54.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,438,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,481,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $8.91 on Monday, hitting $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,164. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $149.42 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.37.

