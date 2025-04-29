Waystar (WAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Waystar to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $248.47 million for the quarter. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.320 EPS.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, analysts expect Waystar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Waystar stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 186,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995 in the last quarter.

WAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

