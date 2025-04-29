Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 37,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,673. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

